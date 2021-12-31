Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. AGCO has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $158.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.