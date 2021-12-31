Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.