Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.