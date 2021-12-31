Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $498.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.50 million and the highest is $500.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

