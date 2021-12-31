Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Illumina reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.88 and its 200-day moving average is $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

