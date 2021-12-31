Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.