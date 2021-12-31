Broadmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,868 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,431,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 17.3% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,899,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,756,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,565,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $735,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,277. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.