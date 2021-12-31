Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $8.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.37. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $33.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $36.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $664.82. 30,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,962. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.91.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

