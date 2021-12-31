Brighton Jones LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

