Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barings BDC worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

