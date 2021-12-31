Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.