Brighton Jones LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $718.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.80 and a 200-day moving average of $619.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $728.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.