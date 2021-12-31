Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VHT stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

