BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.11). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

