Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. 28,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,879. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

