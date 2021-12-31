Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

