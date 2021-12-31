Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 200,231 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,228,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 660,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,981,602. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

