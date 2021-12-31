Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

