Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 37,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,693,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

