BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.49). Approximately 406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.48).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.11. The firm has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

