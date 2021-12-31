Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.