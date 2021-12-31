Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $106.55 million and $4.61 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00290340 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

