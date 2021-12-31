BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 4.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of BorgWarner worth $153,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.82 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

