Boosted Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $130,003.17 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $130,003.17 and $5,317.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

