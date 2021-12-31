Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $95,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,341.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

