BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

BNPQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 223,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

