Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 38.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,616 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 28.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

