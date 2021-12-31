Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $111.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

