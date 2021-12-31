Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 998 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

