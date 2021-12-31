Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 839 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $2,097,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.