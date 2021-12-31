Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $372.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $374.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

