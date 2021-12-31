Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $140.79.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

