Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,947 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $167.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.