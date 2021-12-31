Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,136 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $251.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $253.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

