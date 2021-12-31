Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 14,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 915,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

