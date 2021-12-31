BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

