BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.41. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 120,870 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.