BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,255 shares of company stock valued at $26,531,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BlackBerry by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,655 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 325.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackBerry by 120.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 416,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 163,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,597,461. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

