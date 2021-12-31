Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 641,643 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 641,643 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 8.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $284,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

