Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises 0.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Autoliv worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.