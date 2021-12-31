Bitcloud Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $107,660.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,425.09 or 1.01055285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00282205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00425806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00153115 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,198,631 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

