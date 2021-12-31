BitBall Reaches One Day Volume of $300,565.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $300,565.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

