Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.24. Bird Global shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,290 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

