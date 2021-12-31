BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. 13,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,047. The company has a market capitalization of $581.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

