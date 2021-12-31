Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.44. 229,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 208,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Biotricity alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biotricity news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.