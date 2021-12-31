Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 3.9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 43,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,849,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

