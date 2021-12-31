BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BYSI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

