Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

