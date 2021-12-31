Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 6.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 150,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 103,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.