Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

