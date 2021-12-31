Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 1.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NVR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NVR by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NVR by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,906.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,392.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.